Plane carrying dozens of people crashes near Moscow

Updated 14.00

A passenger plane carrying 71 people has crashed in Russia.

The AN-148 aircraft had disappeared from radars shortly after taking off from Domodedovo Airport in Moscow.

An emergency services source told Tass news agency there are no survivors.

The Emergencies Ministry said it had sent crews to the crash site, in Stepanovskoye.

Russian media reports the crews could not get to the site by vehicle and had to go by foot.

Tass news agency added that Russian authorities have confirmed fragments of the plane have been found, around 40 kilometres from the airport in Moscow.

The domestic plane was being operated by Saratov airlines, and had 65 passengers on board, along with six crew members.

It was flying to Orsk, a city in the Urals.

According to Flight Radar it took off at 11.22am (local time) and five minutes later it was tracked descending rapidly before the signal was lost.

Saratov Airlines flight #6W703 has crashed about 5-6 minutes after take off from Domodedovo Airport in Moscow.



During the last seconds before it crashed the aircraft was falling with up to 22,000 feet per minute.



The aircraft involved was a 7 year old Antonov An-148. pic.twitter.com/0ENfhyI9Ts — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 11, 2018

Witnesses in the village told local media they saw a burning plane falling from the sky.

In a tweet, showing two emergency vehicles, the ministry explained the recovery process would involve 150 people and 20 vehicles.

К ликвидации последствий крушения самолета Ан-148 привлечены силы и средства общей численностью более 150 человек и свыше 20 единиц техники.

Приведены в готовность силы центра «Лидер», отряда Центроспас и Ногинского спасательного центра, а также вертолет Ми-8 Жуковского АСЦ МЧС. pic.twitter.com/EPy83gEz9B — МЧС России (@MchsRussia) February 11, 2018

The Russian-made AN-148 was seven-years-old and was bought by the airline one year ago.