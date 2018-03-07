Paddy Jackson tells court alleged victim did not say "no" at any stage

Jackson says he has never been violent towards anyone

Paddy Jackson tells court alleged victim did not say &#34;no&#34; at any stage

This article contains graphic details which some readers may find distressing

Paddy Jackson has told his trial he was "shocked" when he heard a woman told police she saw him having sex with a woman in his bedroom.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby player is giving evidence in defence of an allegation he raped and sexually assaulted a woman in his home in 2016.

He denies both charges.

After a two-day adjournment due to a juror being unwell, the trial resumed this morning with Paddy Jackson being called to the stand.

He told the court he isn’t aggressive or violent and has never been in a fight or thrown a punch.

At a party back at his house following a night out in June 2016, he said he noticed the complainant looking at him so he smiled at her.

He said she twice followed him to his bedroom. He said they shared a “passionate” kiss the first time and claimed she performed oral sex on him the second time.

He denied using force at any point and said she seemed to be enjoying it.

He denied her claim that he tried to remove her trousers while they were kissing and said she didn’t say "no" at any stage during this first incident.

His Ireland and Ulster teammate Stuart Olding is also accused of raping her and two of their friends are also on trial for various offences arising from the same alleged incident.

Mr Jackson described Mr Olding coming in at one point and said the woman turned her attention to him and also performed oral sex on him.

Mr Olding denies one count of oral rape.

When asked about another woman’s claim she walked in on Mr Jackson having sex with the woman, he said: "she’s wrong, she’s mistaken".

If you have been affected by anything mentioned in this article you can contact the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre National 24-Hour helpline on 1800 77 88 88.


