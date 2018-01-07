Orange Warning issued with temperatures set to plummet this evening

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange warning with temperatures set to plummet this evening.

The warning effects Munster, inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan.

Temperatures are set to fall to between -4C and -6C degrees from 9pm.

Status orange warning for low temperature pic.twitter.com/xlAK6S3kxs — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 7, 2018

Meteorologist with Met Éireann, Liz Gavin explains where it's set to hit:

“Tonight it is actually going to turn very cold so we are going to see those temperatures raining from -1C in the east and south coasts to -5C or -6C well inland.

“It will really be inland areas of Leinster, Connacht, Munster and Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan that will see the lowest temperatures tonight.”

She said the frost will gradually begin clearing tomorrow morning.

“By 10am we are expecting temperatures to have risen we will see some cloud edging in from the south and the west tomorrow morning so that will clear any frost.”

The warning is due to remain in place until 10am tomorrow.

Reporting from Rachael O'Brien ...