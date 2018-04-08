One man dies following fire at Trump Tower in New York

One man has died following a fire at Trump Tower in New York.

It happened on the 50th floor of the Manhattan building, with firefighters saying they discovered an apartment 'entirely on fire'.

Neither Donald Trump nor his family were in the building at the time.

The New York Times reports a 67-year-old man was found in the apartment, and later died in hospital.

In a statement, New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro explained: "This was a very difficult fire. As you can imagine, the apartment is quite large, we are 50 stories up. The rest of the building had a considerable amount of smoke.

"We had many floors to search, and stairways, and right now the only civilian injury is to the occupant of that apartment. There are four firefighters with non-life-threatening injuries."

Photos and videos from the scene showed smoke billowing from the building:

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian, and 3 non-life-threatening injuries to Firefighters, reported pic.twitter.com/c7qeOlDVcf — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

President Trump took to Twitter to say the fire was out, thanking firefighters for doing a 'great job'.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

The 58-storey Trump Tower, located on the prestigious Fifth Avenue, was completed in 1983.

It is the headquarters of the Trump Organisation, and served as Donald Trump's primary residence before he moved in to the White House.