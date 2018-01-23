Nóirín O'Sullivan tells Disclosures Tribunal she was used as a 'political football'

The former Garda Commissioner says she was used as a political football after the O’Higgins Commission report was published.

Nóirín O'Sullivan said an article which appeared in the Irish Examiner raising her legal strategy questioning Maurice McCabe's malice created a vortex.

She said immediately she was called on to step down, there were calls on the minister to state her confidence in her - and this was the narrative in every single bulletin, every single hour.

Ms O'Sullivan said she was legally prevented from commenting on the article, and said parts of it were erroneous.

She said she was used from then as a political football, right up until her retirement last year.

Ms O'Sullivan claimed on Monday she was torn between the need to support garda whistleblower Maurice Mc Cabe, and test his evidence about wrongdoing in the force.