Newstalk announce new weekend schedule for 2018

Newstalk has today announced details of their new weekend schedule for 2018, which includes new shows and new presenters.

A number of Newstalk’s talent will host their own programmes for the first time each Sunday, as part of the new weekend schedule.

These new appointments include Newstalk’s highly experienced tech correspondent Jess Kelly who will present her own new show ‘Tech Talk’; well-known news presenter Andrea Gilligan, who will host current affairs and politics-focused ‘Between the Lines’; and Newstalk reporter and regular cover presenter Kieran Cuddihy who will present current affairs show, ‘On the Record’.

Jess Kelly

The new line-up will also see George Hook return to the airwaves from this Saturday, 6th January, with his new feature-led show ‘Hook’s Saturday Sit-In’, that will involve interviews, reviews and regular items on travel, music and US politics.

Speaking about the weekend schedule, Chris Doyle from Newstalk said: “We are delighted to announce this exciting new line-up and, in particular, to welcome these new presenters to our weekend schedule, each of whom has proved extremely popular with our audiences, contributing across a range of shows over the past few years."

George Hook returns to the air on 6th January, with the rest of the schedule changes effective from 13th January.

You can find full details of the new weekend schedule on Newstalk 106-108fm below.

Kieran Cuddihy

Saturday

0700 - 0800:

Best of The Pat Kenny Show (Presenter: Pat Kenny)

0800 - 1000:

Hook's Saturday Sit-In (Presenter: George Hook)

1000 - 1200:

Down to Business (Presenter: Bobby Kerr)

1200 - 1300:

Futureproof (Presenter: Jonathan McCrea)

1300 - 1800:

Off The Ball



1800 - 1900:

The Picture Show (Presenter: Philip Molloy)

1900 - 2000:

TED Radio Hour



2000 - 2100:

The Green Room (Presenter: Orla Barry)

2100 - 2200:

Documentary or Drama on Newstalk

Sunday

0700 - 0800:

Documentary or Drama on Newstalk



0800 - 0900:

Between The Lines (Presenter: Andrea Gilligan)

0900 - 1100:

Bobby's Late Breakfast (Presenter: Bobby Kerr)

1100 - 1300:

On The Record (Presenter: Kieran Cuddihy)

1300 - 1800:

Off The Ball



1800 - 1900:

Tech Talk (Presenter: Jess Kelly)

1900 - 2000:

Talking History (Presenter: Patrick Geoghegan)

2000 - 2100:

Talking Books (Presenter: Susan Cahill)

2100 - 2200:

Under The Covers (Presenter: Henry McKean)

2200 - 0000:

Tom Dunne Show (Presenter: Tom Dunne)