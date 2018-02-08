New plan will offer parents longer unpaid parental leave

A new bill aiming to extend unpaid parental leave is being brought before the Dáil.

The Social Democrats’ legislation would see the limit for every child extended from 18 to 26 weeks.

The six months entitlement could be used at different stages of child’s upbringing and would be available until they reach the age of eight.

The current allowance is the minimum required under EU law.

The Government has indicated it will not oppose the bill - although it has said the focus should be on extending paid leave.

Social Democrats co-leader, Róisín Shortall, says their plan would mean parents could take the time off work that they need to care for their children:

“We believe that it will assist parents in juggling their work and child minding responsibilities,” she said.

“We know that child-care is very expensive and that needs to be tackled but we also know that parents need the kind of flexibility to spend more time with their children at particular stages in their child’s life.

“In the early years especially; but also then when their children are at primary school.”

She said Ireland’s laws governing entitlement to parental leave are “very poor” by international standards, adding that the new bill acknowledges the high levels of stress facing many parents.

The Government will not be opposing the bill, however it has reportedly pledged to bring forward legislation that would extend paid parental leave.

During his campaign for the Fine Gael leadership, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pledged to support families by "extending parental leave, making childcare more affordable and making free education for children more of a reality."

If passed, the bill would entitle parents who have already used up their maximum allowed amount to take an extra eight weeks – provided they still have a qualifying child

The Social Democrats have proposed extensions to paid parental leave in their alternative Budget proposals for the last three years.