New plan to axe peak-time taxis from Dublin's College Green

New proposals will see no more taxis allowed on College Green in Dublin at peak-times.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has announced plans to end peak-time southbound taxis there from March 12th.



During the hours of 7.00am to 10.00am, taxis will be restricted from driving southbound through College Green.

The measure will affect vehicles moving in front of Trinity College - either towards Grafton Street or towards Dame Street.

But the NTA says there will be no restriction on taxi movements through College Street towards Westmoreland Street.

There will also be no restriction on northbound movements from Dame Street, towards Westmoreland Street, in front of Bank of Ireland.

It is estimated that 150 taxis per hour move southbound through College Green during morning peak hours.

On the restrictions, the NTA says: "Reducing taxi movements will ease congestion and relieve pressure by freeing up space for the other public transport modes.

"As a partial compensatory measure, it is agreed that taxis will now be able to travel northbound along the Luas alignment from Dawson Street to Westmoreland Street, during the hours of 12 midnight to 6.00am."

It adds: "This will facilitate taxis to operate in a part of the city centre where there are high volumes of night time activity thanks to pubs, restaurants and night clubs in the area."

It comes as the NTA has launched a campaign to recruit an additional 1,600 taxi drivers this year.