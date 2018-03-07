New app to map vacant homes

A new app has been launched to map empty buildings in Dublin.

Housing and homeless charity Peter McVerry Trust has partnered with Space Engagers to use the technology.

The project, named Reusing Dublin, hopes to tap into local knowledge on empty buildings across the capital in an effort to alleviate the homeless crisis.

It is hoped that buildings identified by members of the public can be reused to provide social housing.

Co-founder of Space Engagers, Philip Crowe, said: "We believe locals know their communities better than anyone else and that this local knowledge can play a key role in turning empty buildings back into homes."

Francis Doherty, head of Communications at Peter McVerry Trust, added: "We’ve been working on empty and derelict buildings for a few years now, and we know from this experience that we can create high quality homes much faster and cheaper than traditional new build construction.

"The Reusing Dublin project is something that we hope will encourage members of the public to share their knowledge of their community and city by logging empty buildings.

"The more empty buildings we can identify and reuse, the more homes we can provide to people impacted by homelessness in Dublin."

There is also a project website, where people can also log information and see properties that have been added.