Music magazine NME to abandon print version

British music journalism magazine NME says its free weekly print edition will cease publication.

Time Inc UK, which owns the magazine, says it is to focus investment on further expanding its digital audience.

The company says: "As part of the new direction, several digital services are launching and NME’s free weekly print magazine will cease publication.

"This week’s issue of the magazine out on Friday will be the final free print edition."

Paul Cheal, Time Inc UK group managing director for music, says: "NME is one of the most iconic brands in British media and our move to free print has helped to propel the brand to its biggest ever audience on nme.com.

"The print re-invention has helped us to attract a range of cover stars that the previous paid-for magazine could only have dreamed of.

"No longer financially viable"

"At the same time, we have also faced increasing production costs and a very tough print advertising market.

"Unfortunately we have now reached a point where the free weekly magazine is no longer financially viable.

"It is in the digital space where effort and investment will focus to secure a strong future for this famous brand."

The magazine launched its website 21 years ago.

Keith Walker, digital director of NME, says: "With these new developments, we are giving consumers even more of what they want from us.

"By making the digital platforms our core focus we can accelerate the amazing growth we’ve seen and reach more people than ever before on the devices they’re most naturally using."

NME says it will continue to publish special issues in print.

New Musical Express (NME) was first published in 1952.