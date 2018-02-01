DJs and promoters call for longer opening hours for Ireland's nightclubs

DJs and promoters are calling for longer nightclub opening hours.

They want a law change to allow entertainment continue until 4 or 5am, but say they are happy for the venues to stop serving alcohol before then.

While many clubs and late bars stay open beyond the standard closing times - particularly over the weekend - the venues must make regular court applications for special exemptions and typically close up at around 2.30am.

The 'Give Us The Night' group held a meeting in Dublin yesterday as part of their efforts to campaign for later closing times for nightclubs.

On their website, they explain: "Currently our campaign is lobbying for sequential closing times between bars, late bars and nightclubs across Ireland and creating debate and logical discussion about licensing laws - with a view to bringing in progressive Irish licensing laws for the whole country in the long term."

Sunil Sharpe is a spokesman for the group.

He says Ireland's nightclub industry is still under developed, and there's a 'huge amount of potential' for the night-time industry.

He told Newstalk Breakfast: "We've got the earliest closing times in Europe.

"It varies between 2 and 3am throughout the country, with 3am being pretty much the latest. In that case, you have to be out of the club by 3am - the music would actually go off at 2.30am."

He added: "I don't expect everything to change drastically overnight, but even an extra few hours - two or three hours - beyond where it is now would be hugely beneficial to the night-time industry."