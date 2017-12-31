Murder investigation launched in Limerick

Gardai in Limerick have upgraded their investigation to murder after a man's body was found in a house on Saturday.

The man in his 30s was found in a house in the village of Pallaskenry around 20 km from the city on Saturday.

It's suspected he died from stab wounds.

Gardai say they're upgrading their investigation after the results of a post mortem examination today.

A 29-year-old man arrested in connection with this investigation remains in custody.



Gardai have renewed their appeal for information and are asking anyone with information to contact them.