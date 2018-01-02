Murder inquiry launched into stabbing of Polish man in Cavan

Gardaí investigating the death of a man in Co Cavan have upgraded the operation to a murder inquiry.

It follows a post mortem examination on the body of the 40-year-old, which was carried out on Monday.

The fatal stabbing happened at Dublin Street in Ballyjamesduff at around 11.00pm on Sunday, new year's eve.

The deceased man is a Polish national, and gardaí have been in contact with his family in Poland.

A Family Liaison Officer has also been appointed.

Gardaí are making a further appeal for information from the public.

Especailly to anyone who was driving on the Dublin Road, Ballyjamesduff between 10.30pm and 12.00am on December 31st, and who may have had dash cam footage.

They are also appealing to the Polish community, or any member of the public, who may any information whatsoever.

People can contact gardaí in Bailieboro on 042-969-4570 , the Garda Confidential Telephone Line at 1800-666-111 or any garda station.