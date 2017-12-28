Motorists urged to take care as snow and ice warnings remain in place

Road users are being urged to take extra care this morning with Met Éireann's status yellow snow and ice warning remaining in place until 9pm this evening.

A severe frost overnight has led to icy conditions in most parts of the country - and some snow showers are expected in places.

Motorists are being asked to look out for patchy accumulations of snow with up to 3cm expected to fall between 7am today and 6am tomorrow, especially on higher ground.

Forecaster Evelyn Cusack said extra care is needed as cold conditions mean untreated roads might not thaw out:

“There may be some snow showers today, it is not going to be a widespread thing and many areas will escape but it is going to stay cold throughout the day,” she said.

“On a day like this, frost would stay all day in many areas because the sun is very low down so people would want to be very cautious all day long.”

The AA's Barry Aldworth said road users should check local weather reports and be aware of conditions before setting out on a trip:

“What it means to motorists is really just the importance of adapting your driving to the weather conditions,” he said.

“That is the first thing that people will have to take into account.”

“You will want to slow down your driving on any roads that are affected by snow and ice.

“Just allow yourself extra journey time so that you are not panicking behind the wheel; you are not rushing and racing.”

In Britain meanwhile, freezing weather conditions are expected to cause further travel disruption throughout the day.

Hundreds of passengers have been left stranded at Stansted Airport overnight as freezing weather conditions caused dozens of flights to be cancelled.

A Stansted spokesperson said passengers are being looked after, and Ryanair has apologised.

A spokesperson for Luton Airport also said its flights today are subject to delay and cancellation.

Christy O'Leary has been stuck at the Essex terminal all night.

“It is very tough,” he said. “I have seen small kids just sleeping here on the floor because I mean there are no seats or anything.”

“Somebody said that Stansted Airport had provided blankets and food and stuff like that – which is completely untrue.

“Nobody from Ryanair has given us the slightest bit of attention.”

In Ireland, there will be patches of freezing fog and isolated snow showers throughout the morning.

A band of cloud with patchy rain, sleet and snow will extend from the west and southwest during the day, with highest temperatures only 1C to 5C degrees.