Ministers to consider recommendations on changes to Ireland's abortion laws

Updated 10.15am

The Cabinet will consider changes to Ireland's abortion laws this morning.

Health Minister Simon Harris will present his plans for a referendum and the new laws that could come in if it's passed.

Ministers spent the Christmas break reading the report from the Oireachtas committee on the 8th amendment and are to debate it this morning.

That report recommends abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks into the pregnancy.

A number of ministers are known to be in favour of supporting that proposal, including Simon Harris, Paschal Donohoe, Regina Doherty, Eoghan Murphy, Katherine Zappone, Josepha Madigan and Charlie Flanagan.

Others have reservations about the plans for various reasons, or support them in part but not the 12 weeks aspect.

Those who disagree with the recommendations will likely make their views clear in the coming days.

The Taoiseach has said he wants a referendum in May, and the Dáil will need to move quickly if they want to achieve that.

Leo Varadkar has confirmed that not all Cabinet members will be required to vote the same way on the issue of abortion, and ministers will debate it at today's meeting.

While ministers are all likely to support the holding of a referendum, what way they'll vote and whether they support the committee recommendations is quite a different matter.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Minister Harris says today's discussion is just the beginning.

He said: "Next week, the Dáil will debate the Oireachtas committee's report for at least three days. The Seanad will also debate it. My own parliamentary party will also meet next week in advance of the Dáil coming back. We're definitely entering an intense phase of discussions.

"I'd like to see the people of this country be given an opportunity to have a vote on this important issue, and I support the committee's recommendations. But ultimately the Government will have to make a number of key decisions over the next number of weeks if it is to facilitate a referendum in May or June of this year."