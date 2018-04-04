Metro Hotel residents 'left with nowhere to go'

Residents who lost their homes in a major fire at the Metro Hotel in Dublin last month say they have been left with nowhere to go.

Financial support for around 50 people who lost their homes in the Ballymun blaze is due to end tomorrow.

The hotel has been paying for emergency accommodation for around a dozen families for the past two weeks - however that is to end in the morning.

There tenancies are also due to be ended.

A number of the families arrived at Dublin City Council’s homeless offices this afternoon seeking help.

First look inside the #metrohotel in #Dublin since a major fire two weeks ago.Residents say they face becoming homeless as a result pic.twitter.com/CVLIz6pGRA — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) April 4, 2018

Tarfa from Saudi Arabia said she has been living in the building for the last seven years. She told Newstalk that she has no idea what will happen next:

“I appreciate that they sent us to the hotel to stay for a couple of nights,” she said.

“But now we don’t have a place to go; I don’t have a place to stay – seriously, I don’t have enough money to offer for a place for myself and my son.

“So, what should I do?”

She said she lost everything she owned in the fire.

“All of what I saved over seven years is totally burned now,” she said.

“Nothing left, all my memories gone – even things belonging to my child; his certificates, his medals are burned now.”

She said her son is now afraid to return to the area to go to school due to the shock.

Inside the Metro Hotel. Image: Tarfa, Metro Apartments resident

Another of those affected, Adeel Bashir, says he and his family have no idea where they will move to tomorrow:

"It ends today, today is the last night," he said.

"From tomorrow, I don’t know we'll have no place anyway; at least for me and my wife and our two kids.

"We are only hoping for a place to stay and that's all.

“I don't want to go on the street – and that is it."

Inside the Metro Hotel. Image: Tarfa, Metro Apartments resident

Tarfa said she has had had great support from the Ballymun community and Supervalu donations – however her family has had no official support from the authorities.

A number of the families claim they have tried to organise meetings with TDs, Dublin City Council and the Department of Housing.