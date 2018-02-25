Met Éireann updates warning with "exceptionally cold" weather on the way

As the country braces itself for a week of snow and ice, Met Éireann has issued a weather warning for the entire country.

Winds sweeping across Siberia from the North Pole will bring sub-zero temperatures and biting winds.

The Government's National Emergency Co-ordination Group on severe weather will meet tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile the Dublin Region Homeless Executive has announced contingency measures for the duration of the cold spell, with extra emergency beds and additional services in place.

More cold weather expected please continue to help us by reporting to the link below thank you. Contingency measures in place for the cold spell. Grateful fo @PMVTrust @FocusIreland @DepaulIreland @Dublin_Simon @MerchantsQuayIR

https://t.co/KAZY6wQqOm pic.twitter.com/Js6CnIUT74 — Homeless Dublin (@HomelessDublin) February 23, 2018

Forecaster Pat Clarke outlines what's on the way:

"There'll be a few flurries tomorrow afternoon (Monday), but they won't amount to very much."

"During Tuesday we'll get some snow showers developing along the east coast, and then as we go into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the snow will become more widespread across the country."

"There will be some significant and potentially disruptive accumulations at lower levels."

"Eastern areas will get the worst of it and get it initially as well."

"Areas further to the west will get some put it will be a gradual process for them."