A Mayo man has been found guilty of the murder of his baby son almost five years ago.

40-year-old John Tighe of Lavallyroe in Ballyhaunis was accused of murdering six-month-old Joshua by placing a wad of tissue in his mouth in June 2013.

He had pleaded not guilty and said what happened was an accident.

The jurors returned their guilty verdict after over seven hours of deliberations.

