Maynooth University introduces 'napping pods' for students

Ever fancied a snooze in the middle of your busy day? Students at Maynooth University can now do just that.

A proposal has seen high-tech EnergyPods installed in the university library to help students keep their energy up.



Maynooth is the first Irish university to install the pods, which will allow students to take 20-minute naps.



Two pods have been installed at the library, as well as one at the Maynooth University Access Office.

They are the result of 2017 MU Library Innovation Award, and the #IfStudentsDidLibraries campaign.

The 2017 MU Library Innovation Award competition saw approximately 40 students submit proposals on how to improve the library.

A shortlist of seven finalists then pitched their innovations to a panel of judges, who chose a winner to receive €1,000 and have their idea implemented.

The winning idea was submitted by first year student Brian Crinion, who is studying for a BSc in Robotics and Intelligent Devices.

His own busy schedule of classes and extracurricular activities - combined with a long commute from Slane, Co Meath - inspired the idea.

Image: maynoothuniversity.ie

In his pitch, he outlined the proven benefits of napping, citing research that shows that a 20-minute nap is more effective than a cup of coffee in restoring energy levels.

The EnergyPods are being leased from MetroNaps UK and are designed for high-pressure business environments.

They feature a privacy visor and built-in speaker system to block out surrounding distractions.

An interface on the chairs includes a timer that will allow the student to rest for 20 minutes before waking them with an alarm.

Commenting on his win, Mr Crinion said: "I came up with the idea while I was trying to find a healthy way of balancing my long commute to university, my classes and my extracurricular activities.

"I looked at the benefits of short napping during the day, and researched ways of fitting them in to student life. The EnergyPods were the perfect solution."

Head of academic services at Maynooth University Library, Lorna Dodd, added: "The EnergyPods will be a wonderful addition to our library services.

"Brian really impressed the judging panel with his creative concept and excellent research to support his proposal. We are sure that the EnergyPods will be of great benefit to our students."