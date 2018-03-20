Mark Zuckerberg invited to answer questions in Brussels and London

The European Parliament has invited Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to appear before it to answer questions regarding a growing scandal about user data.

President Antonio Tajani said he invited Mr Zuckerberg to "clarify before the representatives of 500 million Europeans that personal data is not being used to manipulate democracy."

We’ve invited Mark Zuckerberg to the European Parliament. Facebook needs to clarify before the representatives of 500 million Europeans that personal data is not being used to manipulate democracy. — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) March 20, 2018

The social media giant is facing investigations by authorities in the EU, UK and the US over a reported data incident between itself and British consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica.

Mr Zuckerberg has not commented on reports or made any public appearances following their publication.

The chair of a UK culture committee, Damian Collins, said he has written to the Facebook chief executive to formally request he appear before them.

Mr Collins wrote that the committee "has repeatedly asked Facebook about how companies acquire and hold on to user data from their site, and in particular about whether data had been taken without their consent.

"Your officials' answers have consistently understated this risk, and have been misleading to the Committee," Mr Collins said.

"It is now time to hear from a senior Facebook executive with the sufficient authority to give an accurate account of this catastrophic failure of process."

In his letter, Mr Collins continued: "There is a strong public interest test regarding user protection. Accordingly we are sure you will understand the need for a representative from right at the top of the organisation to address concerns.

"Given your commitment at the start of the New Year to 'fixing' Facebook, I hope that this representative will be you."

I have today written to @facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling on him to give oral evidence to @CommonsCMS following recent reports in @guardian and @nytimes pic.twitter.com/y5xnGHzaNI — Damian Collins (@DamianCollins) March 20, 2018

Cambridge Analytica is accused of illegally harvesting the personal data of 50 million Facebook users.

This crisis meeting follows a stock fall of 7% on Monday which wiped US$37bn (€30.1bn) off its value.

Facebook shares were nearly 3% lower in early trading on Tuesday while other platforms, including Twitter and Snapchat's owner, were also hit.

Facebook may also be facing an investigation by the US Federal Trade Commission regarding whether it may have violated the terms of a consent decree, according to Bloomberg.

This investigation related to whether it allowed Cambridge Analytica to harvest user data in violation of its policies, according to Bloomberg's anonymous source.

It follows news that Facebook's staff were themselves attending Cambridge Analytica's offices on Monday night.

Cambridge Analytica reaction

Cambridge Analytica said it has been in touch with the UK Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) since February 2017, when it hosted the ICO's team in its London office "to provide total transparency on all the data we hold, its usage, and other aspects of our business".

"We have been fully compliant and proactive in our conversations with the ICO," the company added.

"Since early last year we have subsequently cooperated with the ICO on multiple lines of enquiry, including most recently on the Facebook data and derivatives that we received from GSR, the research company that we engaged in good faith to legally supply data for research.

"On this point we have offered to share with the ICO all the information that it asked for and for the ICO to attend our office voluntarily, subject to our agreeing the scope of the inspection.

"We remain committed to helping the ICO and all other concerned organisations in their investigations and audits."

On Tuesday afternoon, around 10 plastic boxes were removed from an address in Oxford Street, central London, where Cambridge Analytica is based.

The building is home to several companies and the men removing the boxes would not confirm where they had come from. At least one box contained files, documents and papers.

On the second floor, where Cambridge Analytics has its offices, the blinds were drawn, but earlier chief executive Alexander Nix was seen walking around.