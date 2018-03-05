Man to return to court charged with capital murder of garda Adrian Donohoe

Detective Adrian Donohoe was shot dead on the 25th January 2013

News
Man to return to court charged with capital murder of garda Adrian Donohoe

Garda members carry the coffin of murdered Detective Adrian Donohoe, 30-01-2013. Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews

A man is due to return to court later this week charged with the capital murder of a Garda in county Louth.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead on the 25th January 2013.

The father of two died during an armed robbery at the Lordship Credit Union in Belurgan.

Two men were arrested last week in connection with the investigation.

Last night, 27-year-old Aaron Brady from New Road, Crossmaglen, in County Armagh, appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court.

Detective Inspector Pat Marry told the court that in reply to the charge Mr Brady said he strongly denied 'any involvement in the murder.'

Judge John Coughlan remanded him in custody to Cloverhill District Court on the 9th March, and granted legal aid.

Detective Donohoe was the 87th member of the force to be killed in the line of duty.

Garda Donohoe's widow Caroline was in court for the brief hearing.


4 Related articles
Man charged with the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

Man charged with the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

Man due in court as part of the investigation into Garda Adrian Donohoe murder

Man due in court as part of the investigation into Garda Adrian Donohoe murder

Gardaí release man arrested in connection with murder of Detective Adrian Donohoe

Gardaí release man arrested in connection with murder of Detective Adrian Donohoe

Two men being questioned over murder of Garda Detective Adrian Donohoe

Two men being questioned over murder of Garda Detective Adrian Donohoe