Man to appear in court over Cavan murder on new year's eve

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a Polish man on new year's eve.

Gardaí are investigating the murder of 40-year-old Marek Swider in Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan.

He was injured at around 11.00pm on new year's eve in a row over a card game at a house.

He was taken to Cavan General Hospital where he died the following day.

A 38-year-old man has now been charged and is due to appear at Cavan District Court later.

He was arrested in Cork city centre on January 4th and is currently being held at Baileboro garda station.