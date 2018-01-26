Man on trial for allegedly attempting to murder Dublin roofer twice in one day

A 22-year-old man has gone on trial accused of attempting to murder a man twice on the same day in November 2016.

Paul Crosby of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, County Louth is also accused of falsely imprisoning his victim by putting him in the boot of his car.

On the night of Nov 10th 2016, Paul Crosby and two others called over to Gerard Boyle’s house in Drogheda and they drove out to a spot under the Boyne Valley Bridge where they transferred to another car and headed west.

Mr Crosby was driving but prosecuting barrister Patrick Gageby said it would be alleged that at some point soon afterwards, Mr Boyle took over and that the accused sat directly behind the driver’s seat from where he is accused of stabbing the then 21-year-old roofer before bundling him into the boot.

This is alleged to have happened around Knockcommon cemetery, which is just outside Slane.

Mr Gageby told the jury it would be further alleged that the car was then driven a short distance and dumped into the Boyne Canal.

Despite being stabbed 28 times, the court heard Mr Boyle somehow managed to escape and swim to safety.

A passing motorist picked him up and called an ambulance.

Paul Crosby, who is 22-years-old denies the charges.