Man dies in serious Kerry road crash

A man has died and another has been injured in a road crash in County Kerry.

The single vehicle crash happened at around 3:20am on the Tralee to Fenit road.

Two men travelling in the car were seriously injured.

Gardaí said they are both aged in their 20s and from the local area.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The second was taken to University Hospital Kerry where his condition is understood to be serious.

Gardaí said the area is closed to traffic with local diversions in place.

Forensic teams are due to examine the crash site later this morning.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash is asked to contact Gardaí.