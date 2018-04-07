Man dies after car crashes into fence in Co Tipperary

A 51-year-old man has died following a crash in County Tipperary last night.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Ardmayle, Cashel at around 11.30pm, when the car he was driving struck a fence

His body has been taken to South Tipperary General Hospital.

The road is currently closed to to allow for a technical examination, and diversions are in place.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052-744-630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda station.