Man dies after being struck by car on motorway in Co Kildare

A man has died after a crash in County Kildare during the early hours of this morning.

He was walking on the stretch of motorway near Kilcullen when he was struck by a car at around 3.30am.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene on the M9 northbound between junctions 2 and 3.

Road closures are in place to allow for a forensic examination.

Northbound traffic is being directed off the motorway at junction 3.