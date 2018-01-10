Man arrested in connection with Limerick murder

Martin Clancy was found stabbed to death at his flat in Limerick city on Sunday

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Martin Clancy.

The 45-year-old's body was found in suspicious circumstances at his flat in Little O'Curry Street in Limerick City on Sunday.

After reviewing the results of a post-mortem examination, detectives confirmed a murder inquiry was underway. 

Shortly after 8pm tonight, Gardaí arrested a man in his mid twenties in Cork city in connection with the killing.


