Man arrested in connection with Limerick murder

Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Martin Clancy.

The 45-year-old's body was found in suspicious circumstances at his flat in Little O'Curry Street in Limerick City on Sunday.



After reviewing the results of a post-mortem examination, detectives confirmed a murder inquiry was underway.

Shortly after 8pm tonight, Gardaí arrested a man in his mid twenties in Cork city in connection with the killing.