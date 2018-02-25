Man arrested by officers investigating the murder of Adrian Donohoe

Gardai have arrested a man in Dublin as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of Detective Adrian Donohoe 5 years ago.

The father of two was murdered during an armed robbery at the Lordship Credit Union, Belurgan, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Co Louth on the 25th January 2013.

A man in his twenties was detained in Dublin this evening and is currently being questioned at Dundalk Garda station under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardai have been liasing with several international police organisations, including the FBI and PSNI, as part of the investigation into Detective Donohoe's death.