Man arrested after van crashes into house in Co Down

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a van crashed into a house in County Down last night.



The van crashed through an external wall and into the kitchen of a property on Clare Road in Waringstown at around 9.10pm last night.

A woman in her early 70s, who was in the house at the time, was treated for shock and some minor cuts to her head and arm.

The driver of the van left the scene after the incident.

However, the PSNI says the suspect was located by officers a short time later.

He remains in custody this morning.

Anyone who saw the Citreon Berlingo van in the area yesterday evening is being asked to contact police.