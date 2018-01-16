Man arrested after discovery of cannabis grow houses in Dublin and Kildare

The grow houses were uncovered last June
A man has been arrested by gardaí following the discovery of cannabis grow houses in Dublin and Kildare.
A grow house was found in Shankill, Co Dublin on June 14th last - where cannabis plants with an estimated value of €500,000 were seized.
A grow house was also discovered in Kilcullen, Co Kildare on June 13th where cannabis plants with an approximate value of €750,000 were seized.
The man aged in his 50s was detained as part of ongoing investigations.
He was arrested during an operation involving the Dun Laoghaire and Kildare Drugs Units in Kildare town earlier on Tuesday.
He is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act at Dun Laoghaire garda station.
He can be held for up to seven days. Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.