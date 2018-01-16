Man arrested after discovery of cannabis grow houses in Dublin and Kildare

A man has been arrested by gardaí following the discovery of cannabis grow houses in Dublin and Kildare.

A grow house was found in Shankill, Co Dublin on June 14th last - where cannabis plants with an estimated value of €500,000 were seized.

A grow house was also discovered in Kilcullen, Co Kildare on June 13th where cannabis plants with an approximate value of €750,000 were seized.

The man aged in his 50s was detained as part of ongoing investigations.

Image: Garda press office

He was arrested during an operation involving the Dun Laoghaire and Kildare Drugs Units in Kildare town earlier on Tuesday.

He is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act at Dun Laoghaire garda station.

He can be held for up to seven days. Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.