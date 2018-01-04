Man appears in court charged with murder of Japanese man in Co Louth

An 18-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a Japanese man in Co Louth.

24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki was stabbed to death on Avenue Road in Dundalk yesterday morning.

The court heard the nationality of the accused has not been determined yet and he’s to receive psychological treatment while in custody.

A large crowd – some shouting abuse - gathered outside Dundalk District Court this evening as Mohamed Mouri was brought in for this hearing.

Garda Damien Welbey said he charged the 18-year-old at 4.31pm this evening at the Crescent, Dundalk with the murder of Yosuke Sasaki and he made no reply.

The court heard there is an issue with determining the accused’s nationality and he has no connection with the deceased.

An Arabic interpreter was present for the hearing and an interpreter was requested for further court appearances.

Judge Gerry Jones ordered the accused should receive the appropriate medical and psychological treatment while in custody.

The accused, who was dressed in a black jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms, made some chants during the brief court appearance including 'I am not Muslim' and 'I am not gay'.

The accused was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court next week via video link.