Man appears in court charged with 2010 murder of Dublin man

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Dublin man eight years ago.

Warren O'Connor was fatally stabbed on Hole in the Wall Road in Dublin on January 16th, 2010.

Gary Watson of 124 Millbrook Avenue, Donaghmede was today charged with the murder of Mr O'Connor.

The 34-year-old was also charged with assault causing harm to another man.

The accused appeared before Judge Grainne Malone at Dublin District Court earlier after being extradited from the UK last night.

He is due to appear in court again on February 15th.