Man accused of murdering Joanne Lee in Dublin found dead in prison

The man accused of murdering his estranged wife in Dublin last month has been found dead in prison.

42-year-old Keith Lee was discovered unresponsive this morning.

The remains of his estranged wife, Joanne Lee, were found wrapped in a sleeping bag in a wardrobe at a flat in Ranelagh in Dublin in February.

Keith Lee was treated for serious injuries at the scene after jumping or falling out of an upstairs window when gardaí entered the flat.

He was treated in hospital and was then later charged with her murder.

He was brought to court in a wheelchair and was awaiting trial in Mountjoy prison.

This morning, when prison officers entered his cell, they found him unresponsive and he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are responding to the sudden death of a man in Mountjoy Prison overnight.

They said the man in his 40s was found dead in his wheelchair accessible cell this morning.

No foul play is suspected and an investigation is underway.

The Irish Prison Service has also confirmed that a man died while in custody last night.