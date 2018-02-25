'Major incident' declared in Leicester after reports of explosion

Residents report hearing a 'loud blast'
Police in Leicester in England say they're responding to a "major incident" after reports of an explosion.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue says it has received calls from the public, who claim they heard a loud blast.
Emergency services are dealing with the incident in the Hinckley Road area, including at least six fire engines.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue said: "This is a search and rescue at the moment.
"It is unknown if people are injured or trapped."
The affected property was a two floor building with a loft conversion that suffered a "pancake collapse", the spokesperson added.
| Major Incident |— LeicestershirePolice (@leicspolice) February 25, 2018
19:19 |There has been a major incident on Hinckley Road, Leicester. All emergency services are currently dealing with this. Carlisle Street and part of Hinckley Road have been closed Please avoid the area.