'Major incident' declared in Leicester after reports of explosion

Police in Leicester in England say they're responding to a "major incident" after reports of an explosion.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue says it has received calls from the public, who claim they heard a loud blast.

Emergency services are dealing with the incident in the Hinckley Road area, including at least six fire engines.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Fire and Rescue said: "This is a search and rescue at the moment.

"It is unknown if people are injured or trapped."

The affected property was a two floor building with a loft conversion that suffered a "pancake collapse", the spokesperson added.