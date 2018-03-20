Limerick McDonalds badly damaged in attempted robbery

It is believed the raiders used a JCB in an attempt to break in to the branch at Castletroy
Gardaí are investigating an attempted burglary at a McDonalds outlet in County Limerick.
It is believed the raiders used a JCB to break in to the drive thru of the branch in Castletroy at around 2:50am last night.
The thieves were reportedly targeting a safe.
In a statement this afternoon McDonalds said: "We can confirm that our Castletroy Limerick restaurant experienced an attempted break in this morning, we are co-operating with the local Garda as the investigation continues.”
Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.