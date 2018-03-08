KFC returns to former supplier to handle deliveries for hundreds of UK restaurants

KFC's old delivery company is to return to supplying hundreds of the franchise's UK restaurants.

KFC and Bidvest Logistics announced a new 'long-term agreement' today in the wake of significant supply problems after the company recently switched suppliers.

Last year, it was announced that KFC signed an agreement with DHL and specialist logistics provider QSL to deliver a 'bespoke service' for supplying the fried chicken chain.

Major 'teething problems', however, led to widespread restaurant closures in both the UK and Ireland last month after the new arrangement came into effect.

97% of KFC's 900 or so outlets have since reopened, but there are still issues with availability of some menu items.

The new deal with the former supplier will apply to 350 restaurants in the North of the UK.

In a statement, Paul Whyte of Bidvest Logistics said: "We are delighted to welcome KFC back to Bidvest Logistics. As the UK’s leading foodservice logistics specialist we understand the complexities of delivering fresh chicken.

"KFC is a valued customer and we will provide them with a seamless return to our network."

KFC confirmed the agreement, saying: "The decision has been taken in conjunction with QSL and DHL to revert the distribution contract for up to 350 of our restaurants in the north of the UK back to Bidvest Logistics.

"We've been working hard to resolve the present situation with QSL and DHL. This decision will ease pressure at DHL's Rugby depot, to help get our restaurants back to normal as quickly as possible."