Jury in Belfast trial visits scene of alleged rape

The jury in the trial of two Ireland rugby players accused of raping a woman has completed a visit to the house where it’s alleged to have happened.

Paddy Jackson and his Ulster teammate Stuart Olding have both pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Before finishing up for the day yesterday, Judge Patricia Smyth told the jurors that they will travel to the location in Oakleigh Park today for what she described as a “locus inspection”.

The location she spoke of is the home of Ireland and Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson who, along with his teammate Stuart Olding, is accused of raping a young student there in the early hours of June 28th 2016.

She claims she was raped after going back to the house following a night out in a club in Belfast city the night before.

Oakleigh Park is a development of semi-detached townhouses on the southside of the city, just a short drive from Laganside Courts.

Judge Smyth, her tip-staff and representatives from the various legal teams also completed the tour of the house this morning.

A police cordon was put in place and the media were not allowed to attend.

The woman’s cross-examination will enter its sixth day when the trial resumes on Monday.

Two other men are also on trial.

Blane McIlroy from Royal Lodge Road denies one count of exposure while a fourth man called Rory Harrison denies trying to cover up what happened.