Jackson/Olding rape trial hears of explicit WhatsApp messages

The jury in Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding's rape trial has been hearing the WhatsApp exchanges between them and others after the alleged rape.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby players are accused of raping the same woman at Jackson's home in Belfast in the early hours of June 28th 2016.

Two of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding's friends are also on trial.

Blane McIlroy, from Royal Lodge Road, is facing one count of exposure and Rory Harrison from Manse Road is accused of perverting the course of justice and withholding information.

Today, the jury has been hearing WhatsApp exchanges between one of the accused on the morning after the alleged incident.

At 11.17am, Olding text 'we are all top shaggers' and 'there was a bit of spit roasting going on last night lads' - to which Jackson replied 'there was a lot of spit roast last night'.

Stuart Olding later text: 'it was like a merry-go-round at the carnival'.

The court heard a series of texts between Harrison and McIlroy were deleted.

During lunchtime, another friend text the group to say 'boys did you lads spit roast lasses?' and asked 'why are we all such legends?' - to which McIlroy responds: 'I know. It’s ridiculous'.