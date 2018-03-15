Jackson/Olding prosecuting barrister asks jurors to consider what woman had to gain

The prosecuting barrister in Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding's rape trial has asked the jurors to consider what the woman had to gain if she made it all up.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby players are accused of raping the same woman at an afters party in Jackson's home in south Belfast in 2016.

It has been 44 days since Toby Hedworth first spoke to the jurors on behalf of the prosecution.

He opened his final address to them this morning by saying "the law of this land is that a young woman is allowed to say no".

He claimed what happened in Paddy Jackson's bedroom in June 2016 was a throwback to the days of male entitlement.

He said she does not pretend to remember every detail and in exactly what order it happened.

In relation to her claim she pleaded with Mr Jackson when Stuart Olding walked in to the room, Mr Hedworth told the jurors they would have to decide whether it was "manufactured" as the defence claims.

In relation to her delay going to police, he said it was perfectly plain why she did not think it worth doing so. She was worried she would not be believed and nothing would come of it.

Their friend, Blane McIlory, is facing one count of exposure and another called Rory Harrison is accused of trying to cover up what happened.