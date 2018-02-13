Israeli police recommend bribery charges against PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli police have recommended bribery charges against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alleging he acted "against the public interest".

It comes following investigations into two separate corruption cases, with the decision on whether Mr Netanyahu should formally face charges now down to the country's attorney general.

The recommended charges relate to alleged bribery, fraud and breach of public trust - but the politician insisted any charges would "end with nothing".

The allegations revolved around cases dubbed as 'Case 1000' and 'Case 2000'.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, the first case alleges that Mr Netanyahu received lavish gifts from a wealthy businessmen in return for political favors.

The second case, meanwhile, alleges that the Israeli Prime Minister attempted to strike a deal which "would have provided him with positive coverage in Israel's second largest newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, in exchange for hurting its free rival."

Israeli media reports that a newspaper publisher Arnon Mozes and businessman & Hollywood film producer Arnon Milchan could also face charges.

In a televised address, Mr Netanyahu denied any wrongdoing and said he would "continue to lead Israel responsibly and faithfully".

In comments translated by The Jerusalem Post, the Israeli PM said: "All I did was for the benefit of the state of Israel. This is what I did up until now and what I will continue to do."

"[I do these things] not for cigars and not for a headline, and not for anything else other then what is good for the state of Israel."

He also predicted that nothing would come of the allegations against him, which he described as "baseless".

