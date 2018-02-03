Irish man named new head of American Institute of Physics

Irish man Michael Moloney has been announced as the new chief executive of the American Institute of Physics (AIP).

Mr Moloney, an experimental physicist, was selected by an AIP executive search committee and unanimously approved by its board of directors.

He will take up his new role on March 5th, becoming the ninth executive to lead the AIP.

He holds a doctorate in experimental physics from Trinity College Dublin.

Mr Moloney also studied experimental physics at the UCD School of Physics and was awarded the Thomas E Nevin Medal when he graduated.

This is given to the top student with first-class honours in physics.

He has previously held the positions at the Space Studies Board and the Aeronautics and Space Engineering Board of the US National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

He also worked for more than seven years for the Irish government, serving at both the Irish embassy in Washington, DC and the Irish mission to the United Nations in New York.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Moloney says: "Science is rapidly changing and becoming more interdisciplinary, and the fields of physical science connect like never before.

"So much of our modern life is dependent on technology. Technology, in turn, is based on the underlying fundamental discoveries of science.

"Our collective future, therefore, will continue to be linked to progress being made by the scientists and engineers who are members of the professional societies that constitute AIP.

"I look forward to working with the AIP community to ensure we can continue to advance and promote the physical sciences for the benefit of all of us".

The AIP is a nonprofit federation with 10 member societies that collectively represent more than 120,000 scientists, engineers, educators and students around the world.

It also owns the magazine Physics Today, houses the Niels Bohr Library and Archives, and produces original statistical research on educational and workforce issues.

The AIP has a budget of US$74m (€59.3m).