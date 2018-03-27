Ireland to expel Russian diplomat over Salisbury nerve agent attack

One Russian diplomat will be asked to leave Ireland in response to the Salisbury spy poisoning.

The Department of Foreign Affairs will inform the Russian Ambassador of their intention to withdraw credentials for one staff member.

It comes as part of a major international response to the nerve agent attack in the UK.

The Irish decision has been made after a security review by the gardaí, security services and high level officials in the Departments of Foreign Affairs, Justice and the Taoiseach's Department.

The Government does not intend to provide details about the embassy staff member who's being expelled, but say they are satisfied the most appropriate course of action is being taken.

Sources concede they cannot independently verify whether Russia was behind the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripol and his daughter.

However they're satisfied with the evidence provided by Theresa May and believe it's highly likely Russia is responsible.

Department sources also say there would be no grounds for retaliation from the Russian side to Ireland's expulsion of a diplomat, and say any retaliation against Irish officials would be entirely without foundation.

International response

Ireland joins around two dozen other countries - including the UK, US, Australia and a growing number of EU member states - in expelling diplomats in solidarity with the UK, following the Salisbury nerve agent attack earlier this month.

The British government has accused the Kremilin of responsibility for the attack on former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia - either by directly ordering the attack, or through losing control of the Soviet Union developed nerve agent allegedly used.

Today 14 EU Member States decided to expel Russian diplomats as direct follow-up to #EUCO discussion last week on #SalisburyAttack. Additional measures including further expulsions are not excluded in coming days, weeks. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) March 26, 2018

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attack.

The Irish response is being discussed by ministers at this morning's Cabinet meeting.

British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday said the international expulsions show that "we all stand shoulder to shoulder in sending the strongest signal to the Kremlin that Russia cannot continue to flout international law and threaten our security".

The Russian government, meanwhile, has vowed a 'mirror-like' response, accusing British allies of 'blindly following the principle of Euro-Atlantic unity at the expense of common sense'.

The Russian foreign ministry added: "It goes without saying that this unfriendly move by this group of countries will not go unnoticed, and we will respond to it."

Russian authorities previously expelled 23 British diplomats in response to a similar move by Theresa May.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal remain in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the Salisbury attack on March 4th.

Reporting by Sean Defoe and Stephen McNeice