Gardaí investigating after man's body discovered in laneway in Dalkey

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a man's body in Dalkey in south Dublin.

The body was found at around 8.30am this morning, in a laneway leading to an apartment block just off Convent Road in the suburb.

The body remains at the scene, and the area has been sealed off for a technical examination.

Gardaí say the office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Anyone who may have been on the laneway overnight or early this morning, or anyone with any information, is being asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01-666-5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111, or any Garda station.