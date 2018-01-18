International operation uncovers 750kg of cocaine in fresh pineapples

Police in Portugal and Spain have seized nearly 750kg of cocaine after finding it hidden inside fresh pineapples.

Investigators say the drugs were brought into the Port of Lisbon from South America by an international crime gang.

The cocaine was packed in cylinders, covered in yellow wax and wrapped in fresh pineapple skins.

Nine men of various nationalities have been arrested.

Incautamos 745 kilos de cocaína oculta en... ¡piñas! procedentes de #sudamérica

Hay 9 narcos detenidos.https://t.co/GLSLSF8rQJ pic.twitter.com/uZKNrxv233 — Policía Nacional (@policia) January 17, 2018

Authorities have also dismantled a major drug laboratory, seized 10 cars and confiscated €400,000 as part of ‘Operation Japy.’

The operation was started in Spain in April last year.

The Portuguese national Polícia Judiciária said they believe gang was responsible for repeatedly bringing “high quantities of cocaine produced in South America” into Europe.

Image: Policia Nacional