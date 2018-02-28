ISPCC Childline to close Wednesday night due to poor weather conditions

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC) has announced its listening service for children is to close overnight on Wednesday.

ISPCC says Childline will close from 10.00pm on Wednesday night until 8.00am on Thursday morning.

It says the decision was taken "with regret" as a result of the poor weather conditions being experienced across the country.

The national child protection charity says it will close its Childline call, text and web chat services "to protect the health and safety of its staff and volunteers".



The ISPCC has advised any child or young person in danger, or in need of immediate help, to contact the emergency services at 999 or 112.

Childline is Ireland's only 24-hour listening service for children and young people.

This is only the second time the service has shut in its 30 year history - having previously being forced to close during Storm Ophelia.

Figures show Childline received 1,020 calls on December 25th last year.