Homeless man found dead in Dublin city centre

The body of a homeless man has been found in Dublin city centre.

The man was found in a sleeping bag on Ryder's Row near Parnell Street.

The body of the man, who was sleeping rough, has been removed from the scene.

The Inner City Helping Homeless group say it is "the first homeless death of 2018".

In a statement, the group says: "As temperatures fell below freezing last night it's a tragedy to know someone died alone in a sleeping bag on the streets of the city.

"This death once again highlights the question of why someone would rather sleep on the streets than in emergency accommodation provided by the DRHE.

"Trust in the hostel system is still a huge issue as many feel safer on the streets than they do in state provided accommodation.

"When that is the case there are serious questions to be asked. It cannot be socially acceptable to go into another year of people dying on our streets."

ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn says: "Once again a tragedy within the system another life taken by the harsh reality of homelessness.

"Last night's weather conditions were extremely cold and no person should be in a position were they have to sleep rough.

"The question needs to be asked how many beds were left empty and why this person felt the need to sleep rough. The system is continuously failing."