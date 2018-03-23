At least one person dead during hostage situation in France

Updated: 11.50

A gunman has killed at least one person inside a supermarket in southern France, according to a police union official.

A policeman has been shot and a man took hostages at the Super U supermarket in town of Trebes.

The gunman claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group, the local prosecutor's office said.

A source said the man "entered the Super U supermarket at around 11.15am and shots were heard."

The Associated Press is quoting the police union official as saying a hostage-taker has killed at least one person inside the supermarket.

Image: Google Earth

France's Interior Ministry said security officials were carrying out an operation at a supermarket.

French media reported that the policeman was shot in the town of Carcassonne, while a gunman fired shots during a hostage-taking Friday morning at a supermarket in the town of Trebes 15 minutes' away.

People are being warned to avoid the area as the incident is ongoing.

French prosecutors are treating it as a terror attack.