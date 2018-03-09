Government to reveal policy paper on abortion if 8th amendment is repealed

The Government will reveal a policy paper later outlining what it wants the laws on abortion to be if the 8th amendment is repealed.

Cabinet approved a referendum bill on Thursday and the Dáil will begin debating it this morning.

Health Minister Simon Harris will kickstart the debate on the bill that would allow a referendum on the 8th amendment.

He will describe the regime he would aim to bring in in the event of a repeal vote.

It will say there should be abortion without specific indication for up to 12 weeks - meaning abortion will be allowed for any reason within the first trimester.

GPs and medical practitioners will lead the service, which will be done by administering abortion pills.

After the 12 week limit, abortions will be allowed in cases of fatal foetal abnormality - or where there is a risk to the life - health or mental health of the mother.

In these cases, two doctors will have to examine the mother and there will be an appeals process if she is not happy with the decision.

There will also be a cooling off period: When a woman goes to seek an abortion, she will have to wait two or three days to consider it before being given an abortion pill.

Medical practitioners will also have a contentious objection, so if they do not feel comfortable allowing abortions they will not have to.