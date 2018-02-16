Government to launch €115bn 'Ireland 2040' plan

The government is to launch its €115bn 'Ireland 2040' plan later.

The document will outline how Ireland should develop over the next 20 years and where best to direct major capital spending.

It will be launched in Sligo after a special cabinet meeting.

The launch is comprised of two distinct plans – the National Planning Framework, and the National Development Plan.

Together they form ‘Project Ireland 2040’ - the government's vision for how to develop the country over the coming decades.

The project includes:

A big focus on housing with the government expected to commit to building more than half a million homes up to 2040

A new housing body which will have a focus on land hoarding

A big investment in Health with three new hospitals in Dublin, Cork and Galway to deal with surgery waiting lists.

The funding for the new National Children’s Hospital

A second runway at Dublin airport as well as a new control centre

Funding for the M20 Motorway from Limerick to Cork and for the re-development of Waterford's North Quays

More new schools around the country

A DART extension to Drogheda and Metro North in Dublin

New IT systems for the HSE and money to replace the Garda Pulse system

New maritime aircraft for the Defence Forces to patrol the seas post-Brexit

Athlone will be dubbed capital of the midlands - with extra importance to be given to developing Sligo as well.

There has been plenty of criticism of the plan in recent weeks with claims it leaves out rural Ireland by focusing on urban areas.

The government says it needs to be practical - and not something for everyone in the audience.

Fianna Fáil has warned that rural Ireland needs to get a fair slice of the cake, with Roscommon-Galway TD Eugene Murphy warning parts of the country may be neglected:

“We hear people going on these shows; I don’t know whether they are supporters of government of whatever,” he said.

“But they are all clearly saying, ‘we can’t get broadband into every nook and cranny, we can’t spend money on the roads down there, we can’t put a trauma unit in Galway.’

“We are only looking for a fair share of the cake.

“I honestly believe the major error being made by Government is not injecting extra money into the west and midlands and north-west; I think that area would take off.”

Communications Minister Denis Naughten

However Communications Minister Denis Naughten has insisted that despite the criticism, he believes it will be good for rural Ireland:

“You will see that there is a very distinctive rural perspective in relation to this,” he said.

“The priority is to have most of the growth and most of the development outside the city of Dublin and to scatter that right throughout the regions. To take it out of the cities into our provincial towns and into our rural communities.

“It is a big challenge for us all to that between now and 2040 but this is going to really ser out the blueprint for that.”

The plan will be officially launched at 2pm this afternoon.

Reporting from Sean Defoe ...