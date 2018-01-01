Gardai make further appeal for information about fatal stabbing

Gardai have launched a witness appeal after a fatal stabbing in County Cavan.

A man was attacked in the Ballyjamesduff area on Sunday night.

The attack happened in Dublin Street in Ballyjamesduff at around 11 o'clock last night.

A 40 year old man who was a Polish national was taken to Cavan General Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 9.30 this morning.

Gardai are making a further appeal for information, they especially want to speak to anyone who was driving on the Dublin road, Ballyjamesduff between 10.30pm and 12 midnight and who may have had a dash cam in operation.

They also want to speak to the Polish community or any member of the public who may any information whatsoever.

Gardai have been in contact with the mans family in Poland and a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed.

The post mortem has concluded and Gardai say for operational reasons the results are not being disclosed at this stage.

The scene is preserved for a technical examination this evening.